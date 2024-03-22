Germantown house fire; numerous animals dead

article

A house fire in Germantown left numerous animals dead on Thursday, March 21. It happened on Pleasant View Drive north of Lovers Lane.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:20 p.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from the residence.

Upon arrival, officials observed smoke coming from the second floor of the home. During the operation, it was determined that numerous animals were killed in the fire – including dogs, birds and fish.

No occupants were present during the fire and no other injuries were reported. Pleasant View Drive was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation and firefighting operation.

The residence sustained substantial smoke and fire damage along with water damage.

The origin of the fire is believed to be the kitchen area on the first floor.