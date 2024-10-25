Germantown High School police scene, multiple agencies respond

article

Germantown police, Washington County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies surrounded Germantown High School on Friday night, Oct. 25.

The Germantown Police Department told FOX6 News there was a report of a person with a weapon. It is unclear if any person or weapon was found.

FOX6 News spoke to a deputy at the scene who said things were "almost secure" and they are "sweeping the inside of the school."

At the scene, FOX6 News saw officers with rifles in a window and a drone flying around the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.