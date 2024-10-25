Germantown High School police scene, multiple agencies respond
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - Germantown police, Washington County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies surrounded Germantown High School on Friday night, Oct. 25.
The Germantown Police Department told FOX6 News there was a report of a person with a weapon. It is unclear if any person or weapon was found.
FOX6 News spoke to a deputy at the scene who said things were "almost secure" and they are "sweeping the inside of the school."
At the scene, FOX6 News saw officers with rifles in a window and a drone flying around the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.