Geneva Lake water rescue, Williams Bay officer pulls woman to shore

A Williams Bay police officer pulled a woman to safety after she fell through the ice on Geneva Lake last weekend.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 in the town of Linn. Video posted on the police department's Facebook page showed the rescue, during which the officer also broke through the ice into the shallow water just off the shore.

Additional first responders rescued some animals that had run onto the ice as well, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to practice ice safety on all bodies of water – and remember that no ice is safe ice.

Each body of water can have its own characteristics, the DNR said. Check if the lake has inlets, outlets, narrows that have currents or is spring-fed – all of which can thin the ice. Some smaller lakes can have aerators that are run throughout the winter.

Here are a few basic ice safety tips to remember:

Carry a cellphone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.

Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.

Check out the DNR’s Ice Safety webpage for more information on staying safe on the ice, including tips for creating ice claws and what to do if you fall through ice.