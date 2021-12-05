Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees

The Geneva Lake Museum is bringing the community together with a little friendly holiday competition.

At the Parade of Trees, each tree is put together by a different community organization.

"It's wonderful to see people get excited about history," said Museum Director Janet Ewing.

The Geneva Lake Museum prides itself on being a unique museum experience.

"The fact that they can touch things. They can interact. There's a fun game they can play. They get a sticker on the way out. It's just a family-friendly place," she said.

And at Christmastime, they go big with their Parade of Trees.

"These community businesses will bring the tree in and bring in all their own decorations, and then they bring the manpower in to actually decorate the tree. Each tree is a little specific to the creators and the people who bring it in, and it is reflective of our community," said Museum Board Member, Sonja Akright.

This is their third year, featuring almost 30 unique trees, and when you come in, you get to cast your vote on which tree is the best.

"We hope you come out and see our parade of trees. That's just the icing on the cake that is our beautiful museum," said Ewing.

The trees will be on display until Jan. 4.