Geneva Lake drowning victim's family, friends ‘destroyed’ by loss

Loved ones are remembering the life of 22-year-old Fadi Bazi, whose body was recovered Wednesday, July 14 in Geneva Lake after a tubing incident. His family members said they're looking for answers as to what happened.

"We got nothing to feel anymore," said David David, friend of the victim. "Like, it just destroyed our hearts."

Bazi's family and friends are feeling confusion and shock after the sudden loss.

"I still can’t believe it, you know," said Vedil Bazi, brother.

Fadi Bazi

The 22-year-old from Morton Grove, Illinois drowned in Geneva Lake. A search began Tuesday after police said he was tubing with five other people. His body was recovered the next day in 128 feet of water.

"I had seen him right after they took him out of the lake," said David. "I still cannot believe it."

During the initial investigation, police said Bazi was wearing a life jacket that slipped off when he fell off the tube, but his family believes there's more to the story.

"There are only those five people that are left to take responsibility and tell us what happened," said David.

Fadi Bazi

As police investigate, loved ones are seeking closure and the truth. They're remembering Bazi as a friend they could count on -- always there to listen.

"I know he’s watching over us now, but I’ll never lose the hope that he will come one day," said Vedil Bazi.

"There’s nothing that this guy had that we’re not going to miss," said David.