Geneva Lake drowning: Illinois man recovered in 128 feet of water

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Lake Geneva
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - The body of a 22-year-old Illinois man that drowned in Geneva Lake on Tuesday, July 13 has been recovered. Officials noted in a news release on Wednesday, July 14 that the body was located in approximately 128 feet of water – and recovered by two remotely operated vehicles (ROV).

Officials say around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call was received by Walworth County Communications Center of a possible drowning on Geneva Lake near George Williams College in Williams Bay. Emergency Responders from Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to assist in locating the missing person. 

The initial investigation showed the victim was being pulled on an inflatable tube by a boat with five people on board. When the victim fell off the tube, his personal flotation device (PFD) slipped off. The victim began to struggle to remain above water, occupants on the boat jumped into the water to try and rescue the victim but were unsuccessful.

The search area was just south George Williams College.

Geneva Lake Law Enforcement is the investigating agency, being assisted by WI DNR, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Williams Bay Police. The initial investigation is continuing.

Identification of the Illinois man is being withheld until notification of family can be made. 

