Generac team heads south to aid in Hurricane Delta response

More than 600,000 power outages were reported across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi as the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on Friday, Oct. 9, move further inland.

Restoring power with compassion, help is on the way for those affected -- all the way from Wisconsin.

For coastal communities battered by Hurricane Delta, the road to recovery for some starts in Waukesha County.

"Everybody loves to jump in and help. This is what we do. This is why we are going out there," said Marshall Lewis with Generac.

Generac storm response team

A team of 10 service professionals from Generac is head south to help homeowners whose generators were damaged by the storm.

"We will repair and maintain all service models and brands," Lewis said. "We're out there to really make sure everybody is safe."

Lewis said his team is prepared to overcome many obstacles that mother nature may throw their way. He has faced them all, deploying for hurricane response 14 times.

Damage from Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on Oct. 9

"Different areas pose different challenges -- whether it's high water or trees across the roads, whether we can get in or not," said Lewis. "Everything is a good experience when you come back."

A return date for Lewis and the team remains up in the air, but the group plans to stay in the south until it has reached every one of their customers in need.

"There is a lot of gratitude that comes from this, not only from the volunteers of Generac but from the homeowners because everything is done free of charge for them," Lewis said.

Hurricane response is even more challenging this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis said his team is outfitted with PPE and will be screened for COVID-19 daily.