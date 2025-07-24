Generac opens its largest manufacturing plant in Beaver Dam

article

The Brief Generac celebrated the grand opening of its largest manufacturing facility on Thursday, July 24. The Beaver Dam facility is the company's largest manufacturing plant. They're expecting to have more than 300 employees by the end of the year.



It's a big day for Generac Power Systems, as the company is ramping up its manufacturing in southeast Wisconsin.

What we know:

Genaric held the grand opening of its Beaver Dam manufacturing facility on Thursday morning, July 24. It is located at Kellom and Tower off U.S. Highway 151.

At 345,000 square feet, it is Generac's largest facility. It has a mix of manufacturing and office employees.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The facility will support increased demand for Generac's industrial generators. They're expecting to have more than 300 employees by the end of the year.

What they're saying:

"I think for Generac we're just excited to continue to expand within Wisconsin, bring more jobs into the state," Andy Martin, Generac vice president of operations for industrial said. "And then in the Beaver Dam community as well, so we got a lot of offices across Wisconsin, found together labor markets to expand into, so Beaver Dam seemed like a good fit."

The new facility will also move jobs from Mexico to Wisconsin.

Generac is headquartered in Waukesha and has manufacturing facilities across Wisconsin.