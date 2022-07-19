Generac delivers autographed guitars to American Red Cross for auction

Representatives from Generac Power Systems delivered on Tuesday, July 19 autographed guitars to the American Red Cross as part of a charitable auction.

A news release says each of the nine guitars was signed by a Generac Power Stage headliner at Summerfest. They will give fans a chance at unique music memorabilia, while helping to support a great global cause.

"The funds from this auction will go towards our international services programming and that is varied and extremely important. It helps people affected by conflict all around the world, it helps people displaced by earthquakes in Afghanistan to flooding in Bangladesh," said Justin Kern, American Red Cross Wisconsin Communications Director.

The autographed guitars include those from Violent Femmes, Anthrax, Death Cab for Cutie, and Halestorm.

If you would like to bid on any of these instruments, you need to make a bid prior to noon on Saturday, July 23.