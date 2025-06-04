Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band concert benefits Skylight Music Theatre

Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform their first-ever Milwaukee public concert on Monday, July 14, at the Aurora Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds.

Proceeds from Skylight Rocks: Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, A concert benefiting Skylight Music Theater will provide critical funding for the organization.

Ticket information

What we know:

Tickets, priced from $40 to $150, are available at smtmke.org or by calling 414-291-7800.