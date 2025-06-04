Expand / Collapse search

Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band concert benefits Skylight Music Theatre

By
Published  June 4, 2025 7:49am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Concert to Benefit Skylight Music Theatre

Concert to Benefit Skylight Music Theatre

Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform their first-ever Milwaukee public concert on Monday, July 14, at the Aurora Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds.

Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform their first-ever Milwaukee public concert on Monday, July 14, at the Aurora Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. 

Proceeds from Skylight Rocks: Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, A concert benefiting Skylight Music Theater will provide critical funding for the organization. 

Ticket information

What we know:

Tickets, priced from $40 to $150, are available at smtmke.org or by calling 414-291-7800.

  • $150 VIP—Includes priority seating, VIP patio access with catered Saz’s snacks, private cash bar and bathrooms, Sinise autographed event poster, and VIP lanyard
  • $75 Preferred Chair Seating
  • $40 General Admission Bleachers
  • A variety of food trucks will be available on-site. 
InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp News