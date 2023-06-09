Garth Brooks insists new bar will sell 'every brand of beer' amid Bud Light controversy

article

Garth Brooks' new bar will be selling "every brand of beer" when it opens, the country music crooner insisted in a new interview.

The Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is still under construction, as of now, in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make," Brooks told Billboard. "Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Brooks joins a handful of musicians who have taken a side on the Bud Light controversy after the beer giant sent transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with the influencer's likeness as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest.

Angered customers have been boycotting all Anheuser-Busch products ever since.

BUD LIGHT 24-PACK SELLS FOR $3.49 IN AT LEAST ONE STORE AS SALES TANK: REPORT

Garth Brooks says he will serve Bud Light at his bar in Nashville, Tennessee, once it opens. (Getty Images)

John Rich stands outside his Nashville, Tennessee, bar on Lower Broadway. (Getty Images)

Big & Rich's John Rich and Kid Rock have taken a different stance than Brooks, with both musicians standing against the beer brand.

"The customers aren't going to order it," Rich explained to Fox News Digital, speaking specifically of his own Nashville bar . "I'm not going to stock it. We've only got limited area. I've got a limited bar. It's like… I've got to put beer and whiskey and vodkas up here that people want to purchase and they want to support… And brother, I can tell you right now, it's a vicious attitude toward Bud Light."

Kid Rock shared his thoughts on Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney, a transgender woman, with a fiery video shared to social media.

"Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible," he said before aiming his gun and shooting at cases of Bud Light. "F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch."

Kid Rock shared his thoughts on Bud Light in a video. (Getty Images)

Bud Light, continuing to face backlash from consumers, saw another seven-day period of declining U.S. sales in the last full week of May.

For the week ending May 27, NielsenIQ data that Bump Williams Consulting provided to FOX Business showed that Bud Light posted a 23.9% decrease in sales on a dollar basis compared to a year ago. The Anheuser-Busch-owned brand’s sales have fallen 24.5% in the past four weeks ending with that one, according to the data.

If Bud Light continues to post 20% sales declines in the weeks leading up to July 4, some retailers "are going to be forced to start making shelf space reallocations" to other brands, Bump Williams, CEO of Bump Williams Consulting, told FOX Business on Tuesday.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.

