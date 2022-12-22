Garlic Roasted Tenderloin with Gremolata Sauce: recipe

If you're looking for a great dish to pass this holiday weekend – we've got you covered. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tenderloin Roast (about 2 to 3 pounds)

2 Tablespoon garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

Gremolata Sauce

1 medium lemon

3 cups fresh parsley, Chopped

1 Tablespoon garlic

3 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup beef stock

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine minced garlic, salt and black pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 40 to 60 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 65 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

GREMOLATA SAUCE

In a food processor; grate lemon peel and squeeze 2 tablespoon lemon juice from lemon. Combine lemon, beef stock, chopped parsley, minced garlic, parmesan cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Blend until mixture is smooth and thick.

SERVING