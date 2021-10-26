Game Show Battle Rooms offers fun, competition with family, friends

Introducing Game Show Battle Rooms
Looking for a fun and competitive time out with friends, family or co-workers? Game Show Battle Rooms should be on your list of places to check out! Christina Van Zelst is in Brookfield getting a tour of the space and learning how the battle begins.
Demonstration of how Game Show Battle Rooms works
If you’ve ever wanted to be on a game show, here’s your chance! Christina is at Game Show Battle Rooms in Brookfield seeing if she has what it takes to move on to the final round of their Survey Battles.
Testing out Matchup Wars
Get ready to create ridiculously fun memories with your friends, family, co-workers for any event imaginable at Game Show Battle Rooms. Christina has behind the scenes look at how entertaining and intense their game called Matchup Wars can get.
Checking out the Match Up game
If you like TV game shows and think you can do better than the contestants on those shows, well Game Show Battle Rooms wants you to see their space. Christina is in Brookfield seeing if she has the skills to win Match Up.
Checking out Time Rush
If you’re looking for a space to throw a party while getting a little competitive with your guests, Game Show Battle Rooms can help. Christina is in Brookfield checking out their space that’s great for any type of outing.
Checking out Spin and Solve
If you’ve ever wanted to be on a TV game show, here’s your chance! Christina is at Game Show Battle Rooms in Brookfield seeing if she has what it takes to win at a round of Spin and Solve.
Checking out the Risky Biz Showcase
Looking for a fun and competitive time out with friends, family or co-workers? Game Show Battle Rooms should be on your list of places to check out! Christina is in Brookfield trying to conquer their Risky Biz Showcase.
Wrapping it up at Game Show Battle Rooms
So who is the winner of the Game Show Battle Rooms WakeUp edition?
