Game day appetizers: Buffalo chicken meatballs, pork meatball sliders

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Chef Kate Conen from Jones Dairy Farm joins FOX6 WakeUp with two easy recipes for your football viewing party

No Super Bowl party is complete without a full spread of food! Chef Kate Conen from Jones Dairy Farm joins FOX6 WakeUp with two easy recipes for your football viewing party. 

  • Buffalo Chicken Meatballs – These delicious and easy buffalo chicken meatballs served with celery sticks and a creamy bleu cheese dip are a crowd pleasing party appetizer.
  • Easy Cheesy Pork Meatball Sliders – The pork meatballs are nestled inside sweet Hawaiian rolls, covered in hearty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and are bursting with savory flavor.