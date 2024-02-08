Game day appetizers: Buffalo chicken meatballs, pork meatball sliders
No Super Bowl party is complete without a full spread of food! Chef Kate Conen from Jones Dairy Farm joins FOX6 WakeUp with two easy recipes for your football viewing party.
- Buffalo Chicken Meatballs – These delicious and easy buffalo chicken meatballs served with celery sticks and a creamy bleu cheese dip are a crowd pleasing party appetizer.
- Easy Cheesy Pork Meatball Sliders – The pork meatballs are nestled inside sweet Hawaiian rolls, covered in hearty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and are bursting with savory flavor.