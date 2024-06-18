Future of leadership at MPS: search for a new superintendent

From fallout following a financial scandal, to now the search for new leadership.

There’s so much up in the air for Milwaukee Public Schools as the district searches for a new superintendent.

Megan O’Halloran is spearheading the search for MPS's next superintendent, a task she says will be critical when it comes to re-shaping and building trust in the district.

After Keith Posley’s abrupt resignation amid the district’s current financial crisis in early June 2024.

"There is a lot of chaos around us, but we need to keep a level head," said MPS Board Director Megan O’Halloran, who is guiding the board during the search.

On Monday, June 17, Eduardo Galvan was named acting superintendent.

The hunt is now on for an interim superintendent before the upcoming school year.

Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan

As the district risks losing up to $50 million in state aid after failing to submit required financial data to the department of public instruction, data that is months overdue.

"That’s the most important thing right now, is making sure we are meeting the deadlines we agreed upon with DPI," added O’Halloran.

She says the board is working with groups like the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to find candidates.

"They have a network of retired or imminent retired superintendents who have expressed interest in serving on an interim basis," added O’Halloran.

For a permanent replacement, the board will hire a firm and conduct a national search.

"We need somebody who has experience setting a restorative tone, climate and culture and somebody with a financial acumen," added O’Halloran.

O'Halloran did say when they name finalists for the permanent position, they are considering a town hall to let the public weigh in.

As far as a timeline for when a permanent superintendent will be named, FOX6 was told the search could take up to a year.