Future Forecaster: Meet 6-year-old Ella

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 3, 2024 7:35am CDT
Future Forecaster
Meet 6-year-old Ella

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 6-year-old Ella, the latest FOX6 Future Forecaster. 

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

