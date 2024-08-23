Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 12-year-old Brinnly

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 23, 2024 9:10am CDT
She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish.

Meet 12-year-old Brinnly -- our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

