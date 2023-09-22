Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Tay’Vion

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:23AM
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Tay’Vion

Meet 10-year-old Tay’Vion -- our latest Future Forecaster.

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 10-year-old Tay’Vion -- our latest Future Forecaster. 

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Tay’Vion helps Rob Haswell with the weather

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 10

Tay’Vion