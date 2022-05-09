Full Summerfest lineup announced; Disturbed at Amphitheater

article

Summerfest has released the full lineup for the 2022 festival. Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle has been added to the lineup on June 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, along with over 40 additional headliners adding even more diversity to the already stacked roster of artists.

Tickets for Disturbed, Lamb of God with Chevelle at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Concert ticket includes admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Summerfest 2022 Lineup now includes:

Festival Stage Headliners:

The Band CAMINO • Remi Wolf • Zach Bryan • Stone Temple Pilots • Lupe Fiasco • Michael Ray • The Wailers • Juliana Hatfield • The Happy Fits • Jessie James Decker • Dirty Dozen Brass Band • Sir Mix A Lot •

10,000 Maniacs • Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle) • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club • Deep Sea Diver • Jackopierce • Lillith Czar • Material Issue • Geese • Alexandra Kay • Hockey Dad • The Marshall Tucker Band • The Expendables • Weathers • Josh Fudge • WHOKILLEDXIX • Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts • Motherfolk • Nora Collins • The Ike Reilly Assassination • The Joyce Boys • Transviolet • Jackie Venson • Arlie • Jagwar Twin • Mills • Sarah Barrios • Brooke Alexx • Scarypoolparty • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt •

American Teeth • CARR

Headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Jason Aldean w/ Gabby Barrett & John Morgan (June 23), Justin Bieber w/ Jaden, Harry Hudson, & ¿Teo? (June 24), Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, & Wu-Tang Clan (June 25), Disturbed, Lamb of God, & Chevelle (June 30), Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior (July 1), Halsey w/ The Marías & Abby Roberts (July 2), Rod Stewart w/ Cheap Trick (July 7), Backstreet Boys (July 8), Thomas Rhett w/ Ryan Hurd & Rhett Akins (July 9).

BMO Harris Pavilion:

Stone Temple Pilots July 1, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. Reserved seat tickets will be available for this concert and includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

Fans can also experience an elevated concert experience at the Level Up Deck located in the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage for artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Zach Bryan, Steve Aoki, Timeflies, and more.

Tickets for Level Up are available now and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show, two complimentary beverages, and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays) June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission, established in 1965, of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and more information visit Summerfest.com. (All performances, dates, and times are subject to change).