Full closure of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

This weekend, get ready for a full freeway closure of I-41. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Crews will work to demolish the UPRR Bridge over I-41

Full closure of I-41 North/South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

Alternate routes (photos)

The preferred detour route is WIS 100

For those from the northwest traveling to downtown or the airport, consider using Brown Deer Road to I-43

If traveling from the north to the west, consider using Capitol Drive to WIS 164

Plan ahead, allow extra time and follow the signs