Full closure of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road
This weekend, get ready for a full freeway closure of I-41. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Intro/Summary (54 hour closure areas or 54 hour closure map-2-01)
- Full closure of I-41 North/South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road
- 11 PM Friday, January 14 through 5 AM Monday, January 17
- Crews will work to demolish the UPRR Bridge over I-41
Alternate routes (photos)
- The preferred detour route is WIS 100
- For those from the northwest traveling to downtown or the airport, consider using Brown Deer Road to I-43
- If traveling from the north to the west, consider using Capitol Drive to WIS 164
- Plan ahead, allow extra time and follow the signs
- Our team has worked closely with law enforcement and signal operations to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible
Advertisement