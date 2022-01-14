Expand / Collapse search

Full closure of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

This weekend, get ready for a full freeway closure of I-41. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. 

Intro/Summary (54 hour closure areas or 54 hour closure map-2-01)

  • Full closure of I-41 North/South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road
  • 11 PM Friday, January 14 through 5 AM Monday, January 17
  • Crews will work to demolish the UPRR Bridge over I-41

Alternate routes (photos)

  • The preferred detour route is WIS 100
  • For those from the northwest traveling to downtown or the airport, consider using Brown Deer Road to I-43
  • If traveling from the north to the west, consider using Capitol Drive to WIS 164
  • Plan ahead, allow extra time and follow the signs
  • Our team has worked closely with law enforcement and signal operations to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible
