Fruit salad with honey poppy seed dressing: recipe

Easter is this weekend and if you're still not sure exactly what you're going to bring to the table, we have just the solution. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a simple recipe.

Fruit Salad with Honey Poppy Seed Dressing

Ingredients

▢2 tablespoons honey

▢1/2 cup fresh orange juice

▢2 tablespoons light mild olive oil

▢2 teaspoons poppy seeds

▢8 cups assorted fresh fruit

Instructions

Whisk together first 4 ingredients in a small bowl or shake up in a jar.

Right before serving toss dressing with fresh fruit.

Notes

Make sure you use a very light mild olive oil and not a dark extra virgin olive oil. You can use other oils too like grape seed, vegetable or canola oil. Don’t toss the fruit with the poppy seed dressing more than an hour before serving or it will start to break down the fruit.