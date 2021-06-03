Expand / Collapse search

Fruit salad perfect for summer BBQs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her fruit salad recipe.

Fruit Salad with Honey Poppy Seed Dressing

Ingredients:
½ cup honey
¼ cup pineapple or orange juice
¼ cup vegetable or canola oil
2 teaspoons poppy seeds
8 to 10 cups assorted fresh fruit

Directions:
Shake up the first 4 ingredients in a jar. 

Shake well until it starts to thicken. Right before serving toss dressing with fresh fruit. 

You may not need all the dressing. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for up to a week.