Frozen treats: Downtown Oconomowoc has several options

When it comes to frozen treats, downtown Oconomowoc has several great options for ice cream – And they’re all located close to each other on the same street. Brian is at Whelan’s Coffee and Ice Cream where scoops, cones, and quarts are a must during the summer.

Whether it’s a classic hazelnut flavor or a combination of lemon and basil, Golosi Gelato Café makes their authentic artisan Italian gelato with pride and passion. Brian is in Oconomowoc learning how this second-generation gelato maker creates one of the best-frozen treats you’ll ever taste.

It’s an ice cream tradition that dates back to the 1940’s in Watertown and now they have a second home in Oconomowoc. Brian is checking out the new Mullen’s Diary Bar and their unique concept that’s guaranteed to keep fans of their homemade ice cream happy all summer long.