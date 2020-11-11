Frontline Defender in Southridge is more than a clothing, collectibles store

Frontline Defender in Southridge is more than just a clothing and collectibles store. For many, they are like an American Legion, or a VFW and have become a safe-haven for those that have served our country. Brian is in Greendale this morning learning more about the support the store owners offer their customers.

About Frontline Defender (website)

We are Frontline Defender. We are here for our nation’s best: those who have served and those who are still serving, their families, and their supporters.

Military, police, fire, EMS, and medical care. These, and other first responders, are the people working the frontlines, whether it be in a foreign country protecting our great nation, the streets of an American city, or in hospitals and care facilities anywhere.

These hardworking men and women do what most can’t or won’t. They run towards the danger. They face fear every day. They protect, they heal, and they help us recover.

We sell uniforms, patriotic apparel and collectibles, and more in support our nation’s defenders.

Our store is run by veterans of military and public service. We get it. We understand what it takes to serve and how important it is to stand with those on the frontlines.

We also give back. We contribute to a variety of charitable organizations that work closely with veterans of the military and public service including -- Lift for the 22, COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors), Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin, and Wounded Warrior Project. We have also created our own non-profit, Code 10-78, which will help serve first responders with PTSD and prevention of first responder suicide.