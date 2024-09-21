article

Fromm Petfest returned to Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday after organizers saw record attendance last year.

The free, 11th annual event featured fan-favorite attractions like dock diving, agility courses and the "Doggie Dash" speed trial. There was open play at the Petfest Dog Park. Adoption Avenue hosted dozens of animal-related nonprofits. New in 2024 was an expanded Splash Zone, as well as a small-dogs-only Lure course.

For humans, there was shopping, games, activities, food and drinks to enjoy.

Dogs and cats were required to be on a leash and up-to-date on vaccinations. Owners needed to sign a waiver.

Petfest was held at Henry Maier Festival Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.