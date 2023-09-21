Expand / Collapse search

Fromm Petfest at Henry Maier Festival Park

Fromm Petfest is a free family friendly event

Fromm Petfest is a free family friendly event filled with a mix of fun pet-focused attractions and activities on Milwaukee's lakefront – and it’s back this Saturday at. Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with a preview of what to expect at the 10th Annual Fromm Petfest.

Think your dog is fast?

Fromm Petfest returns to the lakefront

Brian Kramp has a preview of the new Splashzone that’s part of this weekend’s free event.