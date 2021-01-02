Expand / Collapse search

Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa welcomes 1st baby of 2021

Brielle

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa announced its first baby birth of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Baby Brielle was the first baby born at the hospital's birth center around at 9:26 a.m. on New Year's Day to parents Shamauri and Lavell of Milwaukee.

Brielle was swaddled in a "Welcome to the Family!" blanket -- which will be gifted to every baby born in 2021. This is the third year the Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network will provide the keepsake blankets.

Congratulations to the new parents!

