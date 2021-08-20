Friendship between visually impaired girl and her bus driver goes viral on Tik Tok

A North Texas fourth grader and her bus driver are new buddies thanks to her determination and his kindness.

A’dalynn Williams is a 9-year-old who goes to Carver Elementary School in Greenville. She’s also visually impaired.

Her mother drove her to school every for years. But A’dalynn wanted to take the bus and that’s where her driver, Mr. Ryan, came in.

A’dalynn’s mom shared video on TikTok of her getting on and off the bus on her own time thanks to Mr. Ryan. The clip now has more than a million views.

"Better be careful," Mr. Ryan warns A'dalynn as she stumbles on a few steps.

"I’m clumsy," the little girl says.

"I am too. Clumsy people can’t walk together," Mr. Ryan jokes.

Mom said the two have become good friends and A’dalynn now calls her bus ride the best part of her day.

RELATED:

Midlothian boy born with rare condition gets a special escort on his first day of kindergarten

Man sets up tent at Azle intersection to simply listen to others

Advertisement

Video shows teen's golf ball being struck by lightning at Top Golf