Friends of Retzer Nature Center’s Earth Week celebration

Brhett highlights the hands-on activities that guests can do on Saturday on the Discovery Trail.

Earth Day is celebrated every day at Retzer Nature Center, but this week is always extra special in the parks! Brhett Vickery is highlighting the hands-on activities that guests can do. 

Mission Possible Volunteer Workday for the Earth opportunity

Brhett had the scoop on the Second annual Countywide Volunteer Garlic Mustard Pull Mission.

Spring ‘Story Hike’ with Jill Fuller

Brhett highlights the newest Story Hike going on at Retzer.

Recycling Exhibit Open House

Learn how actions matter while exploring the interactive activities.

Public Sky Watch & Planetarium Fun

Brhett highlights the Planetarium’s new vestibule area and what Earth Day activities are going on!