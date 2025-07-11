Brian Kramp is at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Chucho’s Red Tacos where the festivities kick off tomorrow at 11am.
MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest is back at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Chucho’s Red Tacos and there’s plenty to see, buy, and taste! Brian Kramp is a local maker whose authentic handcrafted Mexican folk art will make a statement in any house.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is with a local artisan that features unique customizable creations.
Brian Kramp is previewing this weekend’s Frida Fest that’s filled with beautiful art from local vendors.
Brian Kramp is with the owner of Artesania Minga who’s bringing unique and thoughtfully crafted pieces to this weekend’s festival.
Brian Kramp it with a local maker whose authentic handcrafted Mexican folk art will make a statement in any house.