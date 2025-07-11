Expand / Collapse search

Frida Fest is back at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Chucho’s Red Tacos

By
Published  July 11, 2025 9:00am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Frida Fest

Frida Fest

Brian Kramp is at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Chucho’s Red Tacos where the festivities kick off tomorrow at 11am.

MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest is back at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Chucho’s Red Tacos and there’s plenty to see, buy, and taste! Brian Kramp is a local maker whose authentic handcrafted Mexican folk art will make a statement in any house.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hand-crafted jewelry and accessories

Hand-crafted jewelry and accessories

Brian Kramp is with a local artisan that features unique customizable creations.

Beautiful art from local vendors

Beautiful art from local vendors

Brian Kramp is previewing this weekend’s Frida Fest that’s filled with beautiful art from local vendors.

Thoughtfully crafted pieces

Thoughtfully crafted pieces

Brian Kramp is with the owner of Artesania Minga who’s bringing unique and thoughtfully crafted pieces to this weekend’s festival.

Mexican folk art

Mexican folk art

Brian Kramp it with a local maker whose authentic handcrafted Mexican folk art will make a statement in any house.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News