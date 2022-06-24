Expand / Collapse search

Fresh Berry Salad with Lime and Mint: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:08AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fresh Berry Salad with Lime and Mint: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her fresh berry salad recipe.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her fresh berry salad recipe.

Fresh Berry Salad with Lime and Mint

Ingredients:
1 pint strawberries, sliced
1 pint blueberries
1 pint raspberries
1 pint blackberries
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup honey
1 TBSP poppy seeds
1/4 cup fresh chopped mint

Directions:
In a jar with a tight fitting lid, shake the honey, lime juice and poppy seeds until well combined. Place all the fruit in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the fruit and gently toss. When ready to serve, gently toss the fruit with the poppy seed dressing and fresh mint.