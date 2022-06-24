Fresh Berry Salad with Lime and Mint: recipe
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her fresh berry salad recipe.
Ingredients:
1 pint strawberries, sliced
1 pint blueberries
1 pint raspberries
1 pint blackberries
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup honey
1 TBSP poppy seeds
1/4 cup fresh chopped mint
Directions:
In a jar with a tight fitting lid, shake the honey, lime juice and poppy seeds until well combined. Place all the fruit in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the fruit and gently toss. When ready to serve, gently toss the fruit with the poppy seed dressing and fresh mint.