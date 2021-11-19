Fresh Baked Café in Elm Grove is a European-Style Coffee Shop

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries, quiche, and croissants?

Look no further, Brian is at Fresh Baked where they bring an authentic European Cafe experience to Elm Grove.

About Fresh Baked (website)

Fresh Baked is a family-owned business that strives to bring the authentic European Cafe experience to the downtown Oconomowoc, Brookfield, and Elm Grove communities.

We use only the top local ingredients available to us, to give you the very best taste we can. We have a unique menu with staple items that are available every day as well as new creations that change regularly.

We source our ingredients locally and aim to partner with businesses in the community.

