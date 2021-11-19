Are you looking for delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries, quiche and croissants?
Brian is at Fresh Baked where they bring an authentic European Cafe experience to Elm Grove.
Fresh Baked brings an authentic European Cafe experience to Elm Grove.
Fresh Baked in Elm Grove offers croissants and other French pastries.
About Fresh Baked (website)
Fresh Baked is a family-owned business that strives to bring the authentic European Cafe experience to the downtown Oconomowoc, Brookfield, and Elm Grove communities.
Fresh Baked Café in Elm Grove is a European-Style Coffee Shop with fresh made pastry and fresh roasted coffee
Fresh Baked offers signature drinks.
We use only the top local ingredients available to us, to give you the very best taste we can. We have a unique menu with staple items that are available every day as well as new creations that change regularly.
We source our ingredients locally and aim to partner with businesses in the community.
Fresh Baked offers vegan croissants.
Are you looking for delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries, quiches and croissants?
Fresh Baked offers sandwiches and soups.
When it comes to fresh baked bread, French Baguettes are some of the best
Fresh Baked makes French Baguettes.