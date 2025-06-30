Freight train derails in Hartford, triggers hazardous materials response

The Brief Emergency crews are dealing with a train derailment in Hartford on Monday, June 30. The train derailed near Independence and Constitution in Hartford. The incident has triggered a hazardous materials response.



A freight train has derailed in the city of Hartford on Monday morning, June 30 and the incident has triggered a hazardous materials response by emergency officials.

The train derailed near Independence and Constitution in Hartford.

A FOX6 News viewer shared pictures from the scene.

Derailment details

According to Hartford police, three people were in the locomotive when it derailed around 8 a.m. They were not seriously injured, but were transported to a local hospital.

About 17 cars were derailed, and one diesel tank was compromised, spilling fuel.

However, there is no threat of an explosion and there is no threat to the area. It will take a couple of days to clean up.

The railroad is owned by Wisconsin Southern.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

