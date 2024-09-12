article

Milwaukee County’s Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health Services will be giving away free gun locks on Friday in an effort to prevent suicide by firearm and promote safer communities.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the county, firearm suicides account for more than half of all suicide deaths in the U.S. In 2022, there were 27,032 such suicides nationwide.

The rate of firearm suicide among people ages 10-24 has increased 53% over the past decade, the county said.

The gun locks are available to anyone who needs them and will be available at four locations from noon to 2 p.m.

Access East (located at Outreach Community Health Center), 210 W. Capitol Dr.

Access North (located at Milwaukee Health Services), 8200 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Access South (located at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers), 1635 W. National Ave.

Milwaukee County Mental Health Clinic, 1919 W. North Ave.