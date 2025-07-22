Free George Webb burgers on deck; Milwaukee Brewers go for win #12

article

The Brief If the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, July 22, George Webb restaurants will be giving away free hamburgers in the near future. The pledge dates back to the 1940s and became formalized in the 1960s. Webb has only had to make good on the promise twice – once in 1987 and then again in 2018.



George Webb officials say they are ready to serve up free hamburgers if the Milwaukee Brewers win 12 games in a row. The team has already won 11 straight – and go for #12 on Tuesday night, July 22 in Seattle.

Free burgers on deck

What we know:

The famous George Webb prediction dates back more than 80 years and has only been realized twice in the restaurant’s history – in 1987 and 2018.

A news release says the George Webb "12 in a Row" promotion unofficially began in the 1940s. It was then formalized in 1965 when the owner painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in newspapers. As legend has it, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, free burgers would be served.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In 1987, the Brewers surpassed that number with a 13-game winning streak. The team's 12th in a row happened on Easter Sunday. As a result, George Webb Restaurants handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers. To meet the demand, Webb ordered more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef and went through 2,868 pounds of onions in addition to 367,180 slices of pickles.

Milwaukee won another 12-straight games in October 2018, which once again meant free hamburgers for fans. In 2018, George Webb served up 90,000 burgers and handed out 100,000 free burger vouchers.

Related article

What's next:

If Milwaukee wins 12-straight games with a victory against the Mariners on Tuesday night, George Webb will announce a specific day and time for the free burger giveaway.

You are invited to check out georgewebb.com for details.