Free Fishing Weekend in Wisconsin, clinics held statewide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 1, 2024 7:10pm CDT
Fishing at Lakeshore State Park

MILWAUKEE - It's "Free Fishing Weekend" in Wisconsin, which means anyone can cast a line without a license on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Keep in mind: Normal fishing regulations and rules still apply. There were several fishing clinics held statewide, including at Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee.

Dozens of people took part in the "Fishing Has No Boundaries" event, which pairs charter captains and volunteers with people with disabilities. Firefighters were at South Shore Yacht Club to help get people in and out of boats, too.

"They clean their fish, take photographs, we serve them lunch, we package their fish," said Jim Berzowski with Fishing Has No Boundaries. "They have a great experience."

Saturday marked the 20th year of the event in the Milwaukee area.