Expand / Collapse search

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jefferson County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Fair Park in Jefferson County on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. 

The testing is free for all Wisconsin residents with or without symptoms. Registration is recommended. If you are unable to register, the National Guard will assist you upon arrival. 

Once you register you will receive an email confirmation with a person QR code. Have your QR code ready -- you will have to show it to the testing staff at least twice. 

Children under five will not be tested.

The testing site will be open Friday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wisconsin DHS: 1,865 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed
slideshow

Wisconsin DHS: 1,865 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Sunday, Oct. 4 reported 2,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

70% of students feel behind in school, report suggests otherwise
slideshow

70% of students feel behind in school, report suggests otherwise

Students feel that they are falling behind in their virtual studies, but a new report says otherwise.

Campaign says Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus
slideshow

Campaign says Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus.