Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jefferson County

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Fair Park in Jefferson County on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.

The testing is free for all Wisconsin residents with or without symptoms. Registration is recommended. If you are unable to register, the National Guard will assist you upon arrival.

Once you register you will receive an email confirmation with a person QR code. Have your QR code ready -- you will have to show it to the testing staff at least twice.

Children under five will not be tested.

The testing site will be open Friday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.