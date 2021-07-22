Free beer, tacos: Bucks fans take it all in as part of championship

Besides the Bucks championship parade and party in the Deer District, some fans are celebrating with free beer and tacos.

"We’re giving out free Michelob Ultra downtown throughout the parade, come on down and celebrate," said Don Niestrom, senior commercial director for Anheuser-Busch Wisconsin.

Anheuser-Busch representatives passed out $30,000 worth of beer following the Bucks championship parade.

"Michelob Ultra is the official sponsor of the NBA, the bucks are 50 years and waiting, really excited to celebrate with the Bucks and their fans," Niestrom said.

There is also a rebate promotion by Coors for free beer.

Doritos Locos Tacos were also free Thursday – and Marcus Theaters are giving away free popcorn to fans sporting their Bucks swag.

At Purple Door Ice Cream, there are Bucks-themed sundaes – and at Kopp's Frozen Custard, one of the flavors of the day was Cream City Champs – available only on Thursday.

There are plenty of deals commemorating history made – and it's all part of a party that fans will never forget.

"A lot of people coming down to celebrate. Let’s keep the party going," said Drew Deuster, co-owner of Red Rock Saloon.