Free beer at COVID vaccine goal from Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch is offering to buy Americans a beer if 70% of the population gets the COVID vaccine by July 4. Now, their heart's in the right place, but how's that playing in a city where ordering a Budweiser is right up there with wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey?

"I think it’s great," said Tim Eichinger, co-owner of Black Husky Brewing. "I think anything that’s gonna help more people get vaccinated is wonderful."

Black Husky Brewing offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccinations

In fact, Eichinger said he thinks it is such a great idea, that he has been offering the same – one free pint with every shot since March. They have given away more than 100 brews.

Anheuser-Busch is the latest offering a promotion of free beer with proof of a vaccine. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, June 2 encouraged the incentive as part of a plan to vaccinate 70% of Americans by July 4.

Eichinger, who spoke with Biden in a recent town hall interview, supports the plan, hoping to knock out the virus and bring back business.

"We were looking at how could we help with helping to make sure we can get the vaccination rate as high as possible?" he said.

He will host a second "Vaccine Celebration" Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6 from noon to close, featuring beer, bands and a pop-up clinic.