Fredonia house fire: 11 fire crews assist, rekindles hours later

article

A home in Fredonia is a total loss after a fire late Saturday evening rekindled early Sunday morning, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department said.

Crews were initially called to the scene around 9 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home on Wilson Street.

With the assistance of 11 fire departments, the fire was extinguished. At the time, the home suffered severe damage. All units cleared shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

All occupants of the home had evacuated safely and sustained no injuries. Two house pets were unaccounted for, a release said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call that the previously extinguished fire had rekindled and the fire was active again.

Multiple fire departments are still on scene addressing the fire, as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The home is a total loss due to the extent of the fire damage.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The section of N. Wilson Street between Washington Avenue and Martin Drive is expected to be closed for several hours while the scene is still being addressed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android