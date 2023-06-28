Fredonia dump truck crash, Belgium man seriously injured: sheriff

article

A Fredonia crash involving a dump truck sent a Belgium man to a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, June 27.

The crash happened at State Highway 57 and Fredonia Avenue around 4:20 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, a dump truck was headed north on STH 57 and ran a red light – crashing into a westbound SUV. The collision sent the SUV off the road into a field east of the highway.

The SUV driver, identified as a 38-year-old Belgium man, was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck, identified as a 20-year-old Belgium man, was not hurt.

The dump truck driver was cited for multiple traffic violations. The intersection was blocked off for more than an hour.