Fredonia barn fire: Property destroyed, no injuries reported

Fire destroyed a barn in the town of Fredonia on Tuesday afternoon, July 15.

What we know:

It happened around 1:15 p.m. When deputies got to the scene on State Highway 57, between County Highway D and Martin Drive, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the barn, and no injuries were reported. The barn had several vehicles, a tractor and other personal property inside it that was also destroyed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the sheriff's office said it does not appear to be suspicious.

