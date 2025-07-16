Fredonia barn fire: Property destroyed, no injuries reported
FREDONIA, Wis. - Fire destroyed a barn in the town of Fredonia on Tuesday afternoon, July 15.
What we know:
It happened around 1:15 p.m. When deputies got to the scene on State Highway 57, between County Highway D and Martin Drive, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
No one was inside the barn, and no injuries were reported. The barn had several vehicles, a tractor and other personal property inside it that was also destroyed.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the sheriff's office said it does not appear to be suspicious.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.