Franksville incident; fire trucks, police squads block off 108th Street
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Firefighters in Racine County are at the scene of a fire on Monday evening, Dec. 1. There are a number of fire trucks and police squads blocking off 108th Street in Franksville.
Franksville fire incident
What we know:
The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department said in a social media post that their crews and "mutual aid partners, including Union Grove - Yorkville Fire Department, Norway Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, are working together to ensure everyone’s safety."
Emergency presence in Franksville
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
