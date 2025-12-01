Franksville incident; fire trucks, police squads block off 108th Street

article

The Brief Fire crews are staged on 108th Street in Franksville on Monday evening, Dec. 1. The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department confirmed they, along with other departments, are providing mutual aid at the scene.



Firefighters in Racine County are at the scene of a fire on Monday evening, Dec. 1. There are a number of fire trucks and police squads blocking off 108th Street in Franksville.

Franksville fire incident

What we know:

The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department said in a social media post that their crews and "mutual aid partners, including Union Grove - Yorkville Fire Department, Norway Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, are working together to ensure everyone’s safety."

Emergency presence in Franksville

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.