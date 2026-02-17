Franklin theft of memory care patient; Oak Creek man accused

article

A 52-year-old Oak Creek man is accused of stealing from a patient at a Franklin memory care facility where he worked. The accused is Bryant Moss – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information or documents (obtain thing of value), crime against an elderly or disabled person

Theft (value not exceeding $2,500), crime against an elderly or disabled person

Theft investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, a Franklin police detective spoke on Oct. 30, 2025, with a person about items that her parents were missing. The items included a Samsung Galaxy phone, a gold wedding ring with eight to nine diamonds, and a gold engagement ring. The person wanted the missing items documented, because she did not know if the items were stolen or lost.

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, a Franklin police officer responded to a credit card theft complaint at Franklin Place Memory Card on W. Drexel Avenue. The facility houses residents who have memory loss. There are about 40 to 50 employees.

The officer spoke with the person who reported in October that her parents' belongings were missing. That person indicated her brother "called her and told her there were fraudulent charges made on the credit card belonging to their mother," the complaint says. The officer then spoke with the memory care's director, who provided a list of employees who had been assigned to the mother's room.

On Jan. 19, a Franklin detective once again called the woman who reported the belongings missing. She and her brother have power of attorney for their parents, and "now believed that someone had taken (her mother's) phone and jewelry," the complaint says. The brother provided emails showing declined payments at Walgreens for $507.95, and pending transactions from Villard Petro Mart and McDonald's.

Review of surveillance video

Dig deeper:

The Franklin detective on Jan. 20 went to a Walgreens on Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee where the payment had been declined. The detective "viewed and obtained video" that showed a man "attempt to buy a gift card with a credit card at 1:41 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2026. The video showed the suspect leave the building after the transaction and get into a black SUV," the complaint says. The SUV had parked just north of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus stop after entering the Walgreens parking lot. The detective requested bus footage for the bus that had been parked at the location while the black SUV was parked in the Walgreens parking lot.

On Jan. 22, the Franklin detective made contact with the owner of the McDonald's on Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee, but was advised there was no saved video from Jan. 12 because the video system hard drive had to be replaced.

The detective was able to retrieve and review video from the Villard Petro Mart. The video showed "a black male suspect wearing all black enter the store and attempt to make a purchase" on Jan. 12.

On Jan. 30, the detective used information from the initial complainant regarding the cellphone that was missing. He learned the phone "had been pawned for cash at the EcoATM" at a Pick 'n Save in Oak Creek. Records from that EcoATM showed the defendant, Bryant Moss, had swapped the phone for cash and provided his driver's license and his photo to conduct the transaction. The complaint says the "detective compared the license and photos to the Walgreens video and determined that the defendant looked similar in age and building as the person in the Walgreens video."

According to the criminal complaint, a records check revealed that the defendant's vehicle was a black 2010 Mercedes SUV which "matched the one that the detective saw in the Walgreens surveillance video." When the detective conducted a FLOCK search of the defendant's license plate, he "found it in Franklin on many days before the attempted transactions," the complaint says.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the detective received the MCTS bus video that was requested. It showed a black vehicle that the defendant had gotten into on Jan. 12. It "was the same as the one that he got into a Walgreens," the complaint says.

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

On Feb. 10, the detective was made aware that the defendant had been taken into custody at Franklin Memory Care. During an interview with Moss, he "stated that he had been an employee at Franklin Memory Care for two years," the complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Moss "initially denied taking anything, saying he found an iPhone in the hallway." When the detective showed him the receipt for the EcoATM with his photograph, the defendant admitted to trading in the phone for cash. But he "claimed the phone had been 'abandoned' at the Franklin Memory Care in a common staff area," the complaint says. Moss told police "he knew that the phone did not belong to him and confirmed that he did not turn the phone into management. The defendant stated that he needed the money for gas. The defendant denied pawning any jewelry," the complaint says.

The defendant was asked about the theft of credit cards. Moss initially denied knowing about it. When the detective showed the defendant a photograph of his SUV, he confirmed that it belonged to him. When questioned about being seen on Walgreens surveillance video, Moss "stated that he 'accidentally' swiped one card at McDonald's without the detective mentioning a suspicious charge from McDonald's," the complaint says. The defendant then "admitted that he knew that the card belonged to (the victim) because her name was on it," the complaint says. Moss stated that he "should have just turned it in."

When confronted about the attempted purchase at Walgreens, the defendant stated, "It didn't go through, so I didn't say anything," the complaint says. He indicated he found the victim's card in the garbage. Moss also "admitted to purchasing $824.85 of wigs from Temu," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Moss made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Feb. 15. A signature bond of $2,500 was set for Moss.

Moss is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 6.

FOX6 has reached out to Franklin Memory Care's parent company, Anthem Memory Care, but have not heard back.