Franklin stabbing: Teen victim recounts attack amid recovery

After a Franklin stabbing and attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, a teen girl told FOX6 News her story of survival.

"My eyes were swollen shut," she said. "I can’t control all my fingers yet."

Going through her injuries one-by-one, the 17-year-old recalled the attack. FOX6 News is not identifying her because she is the victim of a violent crime. Still, she said she wants her story to be told.

"I had stab wounds all up my neck and my shoulder," she said. "My ear, they said, was halfway hanging off."

Prosecutors said the victim told her then boyfriend, 21-year-old Christian Correa, that she wanted to go on a break.

17-year-old Franklin stabbing victim shows injuries

"He would say ‘I love you’ and then go and do that. I don’t understand," she said. "When you’re cutting it off with somebody, you should do it over the phone because emotions come out, you don’t know how to handle it in that moment, and people like him will just freak out."

Police said Correa choked, punched and stabbed the 17-year-old. Court filings state she was stabbed 30-40 times before Correa ran away.

"It was my knife that stabbed me. I tried to pull it out on him when he was choking me, but he grabbed it right away," she said.

After a three-week manhunt, Correa was arrested in Atlanta. He is charged with three felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

"He was talking about coming back and finishing the job," said the 17-year-old.

Although she’s relieved, the teen has a message for anyone in a similar situation: "Get out. Get out before something happens like it happened to me. I know it’s hard, and you think you can’t find anyone better, but you definitely can."

The teen has a lot of physical therapy ahead of her and no close family to help. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to assist with expenses.