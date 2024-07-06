Franklin Sam's Club fight, pepper spray used: police

article

Two people were arrested after a fight at the Franklin Sam's Club on Friday, July 5.

According to police, the fight started inside the 27th Street store around 5:30 p.m. One of the people involved in the fight used pepper spray on the others involved, as well as bystanders.

Fire department personnel treated the people who were pepper sprayed, several of whom were taken to a hospital.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Milwaukee man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

First responders from Greendale, Greenfield, Milwaukee and Oak Creek assisted at the scene.