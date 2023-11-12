Franklin re:Craft and Holiday Market

Franklin re:Craft and Relic Fair
The re:Craft and Relic Fair in Franklin is a two-day indoor Midwest market held there three times a year. It features artists, designers and curators.
FRANKLIN, Wis - It's a crafty way to get that perfect holiday gift! re:Craft and Relic kicks off day two of its indoor Midwest Market in Franklin on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. FOX6's Gooden Isley stopped by to learn more.
re:Craft and Relic Showcasing Lit MKE
Lit MKE is one of the many vendors at re:Craft and Relic Market. Owner Mike Bate shows us how he repurposes and sells common items like cans and bottles into candles.
More than 100 vendors will be there at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.
Decorating for the holidays at re:Craft and Relic
Father's Daughter Decor is just one of the many boutiques at the re:Craft and Relic Market in Franklin.
It's $7 to get in the door, and its only $1 for the last hour (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.), and kids 12 and younger get in free.
Holiday Crafts and Goodies at re:Craft and Relic
Renee Wallace of Rosie's Craft Company showcases her products at the re:Craft and Relic Market in Franklin
