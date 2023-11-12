Franklin re:Craft and Holiday Market

It's a crafty way to get that perfect holiday gift! re:Craft and Relic kicks off day two of its indoor Midwest Market in Franklin on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. FOX6's Gooden Isley stopped by to learn more.

More than 100 vendors will be there at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

It's $7 to get in the door, and its only $1 for the last hour (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.), and kids 12 and younger get in free.