Expand / Collapse search

Franklin PD urges residents to lock vehicles and garage doors

Published 
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Franklin Police Department is urging residents of that city to lock their vehicles and garage doors -- after four individuals were taking into custody for prowling on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Officers took the four persons into custody around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They ranged in age from 15-19 years of age. A Facebook post by Franklin police says the individuals were suspected of entering unlocked vehicles and removing property. They are also suspected of a recent theft of a motor vehicle and burglary in the city.

Franklin police also urge residents to not keep keys or valuables in your vehicle and to report all suspicious activity immediately.

Oak Creek PD investigates carjacking, attempted carjackings
slideshow

Oak Creek PD investigates carjacking, attempted carjackings

Oak Creek police are investigating two strong armed robbery attempts -- and a strong armed robbery that resulted in a vehicle theft.