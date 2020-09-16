Franklin PD urges residents to lock vehicles and garage doors

article

The Franklin Police Department is urging residents of that city to lock their vehicles and garage doors -- after four individuals were taking into custody for prowling on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Officers took the four persons into custody around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They ranged in age from 15-19 years of age. A Facebook post by Franklin police says the individuals were suspected of entering unlocked vehicles and removing property. They are also suspected of a recent theft of a motor vehicle and burglary in the city.

Franklin police also urge residents to not keep keys or valuables in your vehicle and to report all suspicious activity immediately.