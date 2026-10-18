The Brief A former employee of a Franklin memory care facility has been sentenced to probation. Prosecutors said Bryant Moss stole from a resident of the facility. Court filings said Moss admitted to buying more than $800 worth of Temu wigs.



A former employee of a Franklin memory care facility has been sentenced to probation for stealing from a resident.

Former employee sentenced

In Court:

Bryant Moss, 53, was originally charged with theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, both against an elderly person. Court records show he pleaded guilty to felony unauthorized use of personal identifying information and the misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee County Judge Susan Roth originally sentenced Moss to a year in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, but stayed that sentence and instead gave him 18 months of probation. Moss was also ordered to pay $85 in restitution.

Bryant Moss

Memory care facility theft

The backstory:

An investigation began in October 2025 when Franklin police responded to a report of missing items. According to a criminal complaint, a Samsung Galaxy phone, a gold wedding ring with eight to nine diamonds, and a gold engagement ring were all reported missing. A woman who spoke with police said they didn't know if her parents' items were stolen or lost.

In January 2026, Franklin police responded to a credit card theft complaint at Franklin Place Memory Care. The facility houses residents who have memory loss and has about 40 to 50 employees. Officers spoke with the woman who made the report in October on behalf of her parents. She indicated her brother "called her and told her there were fraudulent charges made on the credit card belonging to their mother," according to the complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Surveillance video

Dig deeper:

A Franklin detective went to a Walgreens in Milwaukee where a payment had been declined. The complaint said the detective obtained surveillance video that showed a man trying to buy a gift card with a credit card before leaving in a black SUV. Video also showed a man trying to make a purchase at a nearby gas station.

The detective used information about the missing cellphone and learned it was pawned in Oak Creek. Records from that shop showed Moss had swapped the phone for cash and provided his driver's license and his photo to conduct the transaction. The complaint said the detective compared the license and photos to the Walgreens video and determined Moss "looked similar" to the person in the footage.

According to the criminal complaint, a records check revealed that Moss had a black SUV registered in his name, which matched the won seen on surveillance. A search of Moss' license plate found it in Franklin "on many days" before the attempted transactions.

Franklin Place Memory Care Community

Initial interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Moss was arrested at Franklin Place Memory Care Community in February 2026. Court filings said he told police he'd worked there for two years, and initially denied taking anything, claiming he found a cellphone in a hallway. But when the detective showed him the pawn receipt and his photograph, he admitted to trading the cellphone for cash – but claimed it had been "abandoned" in a common area. He said he needed the money for gas and denied pawning any jewelry.

The complaint said police asked Moss about the stolen credit cards, and he denied knowing about it. When shown a photo of his SUV and footage of himself at Walgreens, he ultimately admitted he knew the card belonged to the victim and said he should've just "turned it in."

Police confronted Moss about the attempted purchase at Walgreens, and court filings said he told them it didn't go through, so he didn't say anything. He then said he found the victim's card in the garbage. He then admitted he bought more than $800 worth of wigs from Temu.