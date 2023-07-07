Franklin construction site theft; Chicago men accused, stealing copper

article

Three men from Chicago are accused of stealing copper piping and brass sprinkler fittings from a construction site in Franklin on Monday, July 3. The accused are Markece Avery, 49, Jacques Jackson, 28, and Timothy Williams, 45. Each faces the following criminal counts:

Entry into locked building, dwelling or room

Criminal damage to property

Theft-movable property

According to the criminal complaint, Franklin police were dispatched to the Saputo Cheese facility construction site near 27th and Oakwood around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, July 3 for a report of a burglary. A security officer for the site indicated he was "viewing property security cameras and noticed at least three individuals on the property," the complaint says. Nobody had permission to be there at that time.

While investigating, Franklin police spotted three individuals at the construction site. They "were walking towards him with what appeared to be copper piping," the complaint says. When the officers announced themselves, the complaint says Williams dropped the copper piping on the ground and immediately got into the prone position. Avery was also ordered to the ground, but Jackson ran away.

A short time later, Franklin officers located Jackson not far from the construction site. The complaint says during the arrest, the officers spotted "Jackson's shirt and pants were covered in construction site dust. Moreover, the search of Jackson's person revealed a cellphone, a garden glove, and a yellow flashlight."

Officers entered the building at the construction site to assess damage. They "spotted a wheeled cart that had been loaded with cut copper pipes, spools of copper wire, and boxes of brass sprinkler fittings," the complaint says. Also, nearby was a crate that "contained various copper cuttings, spools of copper wire, and several tools. One of these tools was a Makita saw that appeared to have been used to cut the copper, as it still had copper shavings on the table," the complaint says.

A Saputo project executive informed police $15,445 worth of copper piping was damaged -- and the construction site had more than $70,000 in damage.

All three Chicago men were scheduled to make their initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 7.